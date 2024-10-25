Advertisement
News

Kerry Hospice granted planning for palliative care unit extension

Oct 25, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Hospice granted planning for palliative care unit extension
The Kerry Hospice has been granted planning permission for an extension to the palliative care unit in Tralee.

The foundation had applied to Kerry County Council for permission to build an extension to the unit at University Hospital Kerry.

The Kerry Hospice Foundation, a registered charity, sought planning permission to build a single-storey extension and alter the existing palliative care building.

As well as this, the foundation sought planning for a detached single-storey greenhouse, to relocate the vehicular entrance and revise the parking area, creating extra spaces.

Kerry Hospice previously told Radio Kerry that there was a need for more capacity for palliative care services in the county.

The development is set to add five extra beds for its inpatient unit and support facilities for patients, their families, and staff.

In deciding on the application, Kerry County Council noted that the development would not injure the residential amenities of the area, nor have a negative visual impact on the existing buildings.

The council granted planning subject to three conditions.

