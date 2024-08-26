Advertisement
Kerry Hospice Chair says planning application submitted due to increased demand for services

Aug 26, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Hospice Chair says planning application submitted due to increased demand for services
The chair of the Kerry Hospice says demand for services has increased due to changing demographics in the county.

Jack Shanahan confirmed the foundation has submitted a planning application for further development of its palliative care unit.

This includes an extension, the addition of five extra beds for the inpatient unit, and the development of support facilities for patients, their families and staff.

Mr Shanahan says the Kerry Hospice Foundation thought 15 beds would be sufficient for long term; however, there is a need for more capacity for palliative care services in the county.

He says the upgrades will be fully funded by voluntary fundraising; and hopes the expanded service will be fully operational within two years.

