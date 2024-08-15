A historian believes a commemoration in Rathmore tonight, to mark Ireland's last public hanging, will bring attention to an overlooked period in our history.

The event will take place in Shinnagh Cross, Rathmore at 8pm at the monument commemorating a local leader of the Whiteboys who was executed on this date, 200 years ago.

The Whiteboys used violence to defend tenant-farmer land-rights for subsistence farming.

Advertisement

The executed man, Tadhg Cotter from Newmarket, was the Whiteboy captain for Sliabh Luachra and Duhallow.

Dr Tim Horgan says it's important to remember this largely forgotten period of Irish history: