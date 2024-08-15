Advertisement
Kerry historian believes commemoration to mark Ireland's last public hanging will bring attention to overlooked period

Aug 15, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry historian believes commemoration to mark Ireland's last public hanging will bring attention to overlooked period
A historian believes a commemoration in Rathmore tonight, to mark Ireland's last public hanging, will bring attention to an overlooked period in our history.

The event will take place in Shinnagh Cross, Rathmore at 8pm at the monument commemorating a local leader of the Whiteboys who was executed on this date, 200 years ago.

The Whiteboys used violence to defend tenant-farmer land-rights for subsistence farming.

The executed man, Tadhg Cotter from Newmarket, was the Whiteboy captain for Sliabh Luachra and Duhallow.

Dr Tim Horgan says it's important to remember this largely forgotten period of Irish history:

