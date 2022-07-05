No plans for a roundabout at East Kerry junction

A Killarney councillor is calling on Kerry County Council to build a roundabout at Shinnagh Cross in Rathmore.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae asked council officials to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to prioritise building a roundabout on the national road.

She says it beggars’ belief that no solution has been identified to address the danger of the junction in which 5 roadways meet.

Kerry County Council said the performance of Shinnagh Cross junction is being monitored in consultation with the TII Safety Division to determine the best course of action to be undertaken at this junction.

At a special meeting of Killarney MD senior roads engineer Paul Curry said there's significant investment underway in Rathmore in order to slow vehicles down and to make infrastructure safer.

He says they'll examine its current collision stats but can't guarantee a roundabout at the junction.