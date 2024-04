Fifty-six Kerry groups are to receive funding to promote sport and physical activity among older people.

The national organisation, Age & Opportunity, is distributing its Active National Grant Scheme.

This year it is providing €14,380 to groups for older people in Kerry.

Recipients:

Abbeydorney/Kilflynn Care Group, An Ríocht Health And Leisure Club, Ballyheigue Over 55s Club, Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises CLG, Ballymac Active Retired Club, Barraduff Community Field Organisation - Women's Social Club,

Beaufort Community Care, Beaufort G.A.A. Club Healthy Club Project, Blackwater Women's Group, Cairdeas Camp, Camp ARA, Castleisland Day Care, Castleisland Ladies Probus Club, Castlemaine Community Gym, Clochán/Bhréanaim ICA, Comhlacht Forbartha an Ghleanna, Currow Active Retired, Dr Crokes Health & Wellbeing Club, George Bastible Coaching, Glencar Community Care, Glencar ICA Kerry,

Heartbeat Killarney Kerry, Iveragh Pickleball Club, Iveragh Women's Group, Keel Community Council, Kenmare Community Care, Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership, Kilcummin Community Care, Kilcummin ICA, Killarney ARA, Killarney Clann Housing, Killarney Community Hospitals, Killarney Men’s Shed,

Killorglin Rowing Club, Knocknagoshel Over 55s Services CLG, KSAG Killorglin day Centre, KWOTE Killarney Women's Organisation for Training & Empowerment, Lispole Adult Karate, Listowel Community Centre, Listowel Pitch and Putt Club, Maine Valley FRC,

Moyvane ICA, Muckross ICA, Phoenix Women's Shed, Portmagee Social Service Group, Probus Chorca Dhuibhne Club, Rockmount Care Center, Scartaglin Social Action for Elderly, Sceilg Le Chéile, Shannow Family Resource Centre, Slainte Seniors, Spa/Fenit ICA, Star of the Laune Athletic Club, St Brendan's AC Kerry, Templenoe GAA Healthy Club, Tralee Indoor Bowls Club.

