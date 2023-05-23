51 Kerry groups allocated funds for sport and physical activity for older people

Fifty-one (51) groups in Kerry have been allocated €17,000 (€16,940) to fund sport and physical activity for older people.

The Active National Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age and Opportunity and Sport Ireland.

The funds will be used to support organisations to buy equipment and host courses specifically designed for older people.

Among the Kerry beneficiaries are Moyvane ICA, Arthritis Ireland Kerry Branch, and Beaufort Community Care.

The full list of successful Kerry groups are:

Tralee Boxing Club

Kenmare Community Care CLG

Listowel Community Centre

Kerry Parents & Friends Association

Aperee Living Tralee

Ballyspillane Community & Family Resource Centre

Inch Community Council

Ballyduff Family and Community Support Forum CLG Bud's FRC

Castleisland Day Care

Iveragh Women's Group

Austin Stacks Hurling and Football Club Tralee

Kerry Canoe Club Killorglin

Beaufort G.A.A. Club Healthy Club Project

Cumann Cabhrach na Sean - Comhlacht Forbartha an Gleanna

Clann Housing

Deer Lodge Mental Health Facility

Killarney District Mens Shed

Killarney Triathlon Club

Star Of The Laune AC

Aperee Living Camp

Killarney ARA

Glencar ICA Kerry

Kilcummin Community Care

Rockmount Care Centre

Slainte Seniors

Beaufort Community Care

Arthritis Ireland Kerry Branch

Ardfert Community Council CLG

St. Patrick's Day Care Centre

St Brendan's Athletic Club

Active Retired Ireland - Fosssa

KSAG Killorglin day Centre

Woman 2000

Ballyheigue Over 55’s Club

Ballymacelligott ARA

Castleisland Ladies Probus Club

Derryquay ICA

Abbeydorney Parish Hall CLG

Moyvane ICA

Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre

Coiste Forbartha Na Sceilge

Club 55 Asdee ARA

Glencar Community Care

Spa/Fenit ICA

KWOTE (Killarney Women's Organisation for Training and Empowerment)

Muckross ICA

Kilcummin ICA

Heartbeat Killarney Kerry

Tureencahill ARA

Knocknagoshel over 55's Social club & Women's Group CLG

Tearmann Mental Health Day Centre.