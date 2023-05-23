51 Kerry groups allocated funds for sport and physical activity for older people

Fifty-one (51) groups in Kerry have been allocated €17,000 (€16,940) to fund sport and physical activity for older people.
The Active National Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age and Opportunity and Sport Ireland.
The funds will be used to support organisations to buy equipment and host courses specifically designed for older people.
Among the Kerry beneficiaries are Moyvane ICA, Arthritis Ireland Kerry Branch, and Beaufort Community Care.
The full list of successful Kerry groups are:
Tralee Boxing Club
Kenmare Community Care CLG
Listowel Community Centre
Kerry Parents & Friends Association
Aperee Living Tralee
Ballyspillane Community & Family Resource Centre
Inch Community Council
Ballyduff Family and Community Support Forum CLG Bud's FRC
Castleisland Day Care
Iveragh Women's Group
Austin Stacks Hurling and Football Club Tralee
Kerry Canoe Club Killorglin
Beaufort G.A.A. Club Healthy Club Project
Cumann Cabhrach na Sean - Comhlacht Forbartha an Gleanna
Clann Housing
Deer Lodge Mental Health Facility
Killarney District Mens Shed
Killarney Triathlon Club
Star Of The Laune AC
Aperee Living Camp
Killarney ARA
Glencar ICA Kerry
Kilcummin Community Care
Rockmount Care Centre
Slainte Seniors
Beaufort Community Care
Arthritis Ireland Kerry Branch
Ardfert Community Council CLG
St. Patrick's Day Care Centre
St Brendan's Athletic Club
Active Retired Ireland - Fosssa
KSAG Killorglin day Centre
Woman 2000
Ballyheigue Over 55’s Club
Ballymacelligott ARA
Castleisland Ladies Probus Club
Derryquay ICA
Abbeydorney Parish Hall CLG
Moyvane ICA
Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre
Coiste Forbartha Na Sceilge
Club 55 Asdee ARA
Glencar Community Care
Spa/Fenit ICA
KWOTE (Killarney Women's Organisation for Training and Empowerment)
Muckross ICA
Kilcummin ICA
Heartbeat Killarney Kerry
Tureencahill ARA
Knocknagoshel over 55's Social club & Women's Group CLG
Tearmann Mental Health Day Centre.