Kerry FC at Bray tonight

Kerry FC aim to get back on track tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom, who lost at home to Athlone one week ago, are away to Bray from 7.45.

First Division leaders Cork City travel to Finn Harps this evening.

UCD are away to Treaty United.

Athlone Town play Cobh Ramblers.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shelbourne host their second Dublin derby of the week tonight.

Damien Duff’s side play St. Pat’s at Tolka Park.

Shamrock Rovers welcome Galway United to Tallaght Stadium.

Derry City make the long trip to Waterford.

Noel King takes charge of Dundalk for the first time in their game with Bohemians.

And Drogheda United play Sligo Rovers.