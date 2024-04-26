Advertisement
Kerry FC at Bray tonight

Apr 26, 2024 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC at Bray tonight
Kerry FC v Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC aim to get back on track tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom, who lost at home to Athlone one week ago, are away to Bray from 7.45.

First Division leaders Cork City travel to Finn Harps this evening.

UCD are away to Treaty United.

Athlone Town play Cobh Ramblers.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shelbourne host their second Dublin derby of the week tonight.

Damien Duff’s side play St. Pat’s at Tolka Park.

Shamrock Rovers welcome Galway United to Tallaght Stadium.

Derry City make the long trip to Waterford.

Noel King takes charge of Dundalk for the first time in their game with Bohemians.

And Drogheda United play Sligo Rovers.

