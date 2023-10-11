Kerry Greens say Budget 2024 will help planet and people’s pockets

Members of the Green Party in Kerry say Budget 2024 will help the planet and people’s pockets.

The six candidates that are contesting the local election for the Green Party say the cost-of-living measures such as reduced childcare costs and electricity credits will benefit families.

They also say allocating funds to climate and nature is sensible as investment is needed in National Parks, protected habitats and water quality.

The Green Party is running six candidates in the local election; Anluan Dunne is running in the Tralee area, Diarmuid Murphy in the Killarney LEA and Cleo Murphy is running in the Kenmare LEA.

In the Listowel LEA, the Green Party is running Anne-Marie Fuller, and Peadar Ó Fionnáin is running in the Dingle LEA while Paul Bowler is contesting the Castleisland LEA.