Kerry gardaí urge vigilance following massive increase in burglaries

Kerry gardaí are urging people to be vigilant following a massive increase in burglaries.

Garda Leanne Houseman says there have been a number of houses broken into in Tralee, Killarney, and Castleisland in the past week.

She says in some cases, intruders gained access through unlocked windows and doors, while in others, windows were broken to gain access to the houses.

Advertisement

There were also high value items stolen from a commercial premises in Monavalley, Tralee on December 12th.

Garda Leanne Houseman is appealing to people to be extra vigilant over Christmas.

She says homeowners need to make sure doors and windows are locked and alarms are turned on, and is calling for people to arrange someone to check in on empty houses.