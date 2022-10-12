Advertisement
Kerry gardaí pursuing over 200 lines of enquiry into murder of Thomas Dooley

Oct 12, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry gardaí pursuing over 200 lines of enquiry into murder of Thomas Dooley
Gardaí  are pursuing over 200 lines of enquiry in their investigation into the murder of a man at a Tralee cemetery last week.

Thomas Dooley from Killarney was attending a burial at Rath Cemetery last Wednesday when he was fatally stabbed.

His wife was also stabbed.

Over 100 people were present at the funeral in Rath.

Superintendent Flor Murphy is asking for people who may have been in the area at the time and those who may have dashcam footage to come forward

Superintendent Murphy has also appealed for calm after the events last week.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

