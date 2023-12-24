Kerry Garda Chief Superintendent reminds drivers not to take risks behind wheel over Christmas period

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division is reminding drivers not to take risks behind the wheel over the Christmas period.

In November, 31 people were arrested for driving under the influence in Kerry, which is more than one a day.

Figures presented at the recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, show there has been 11% rise in arrests for drink driving, and a 23% jump in drug driving in the county.

Meanwhile, there was a 23% increase in Traffic collision non serious injury incidents; while almost 1,400 (1,369) reports of Traffic collision material damage only were recorded in the county.

Eight people have lost their lives on Kerry roads in 2023.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell is urging drivers in the county to exercise caution.