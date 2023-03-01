Advertisement
News

Kerry Fire Service battling five gorse fires this afternoon

Mar 1, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Fire Service battling five gorse fires this afternoon Kerry Fire Service battling five gorse fires this afternoon
Share this article

Kerry Fire Service has been dealing with five blazes caused by gorse burning this afternoon.

Tralee and Castleisland units have brought under control a gorse fire at Poulawaddra on the Castlemaine Road outside Tralee.

Kenmare Fire Service has successfully contained a blaze at Dromcahan West.

Advertisement

A unit from Killorglin is at Cromane near the Glenbeigh Road dealing with a fire.

Two units from Killarney and Sneem are responding to a fire at Crinagort, Killarney.

Firefighters from Dingle have been at a blaze for almost nine hours.

Advertisement

This fire is at Ferriter's Quarter, Dingle.

Gorse fires are illegal from now until September 1st in order to protect wildlife.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus