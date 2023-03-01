Kerry Fire Service battling five gorse fires this afternoon

Kerry Fire Service has been dealing with five blazes caused by gorse burning this afternoon.

Tralee and Castleisland units have brought under control a gorse fire at Poulawaddra on the Castlemaine Road outside Tralee.

Kenmare Fire Service has successfully contained a blaze at Dromcahan West.

Advertisement

A unit from Killorglin is at Cromane near the Glenbeigh Road dealing with a fire.

Two units from Killarney and Sneem are responding to a fire at Crinagort, Killarney.

Firefighters from Dingle have been at a blaze for almost nine hours.

Advertisement

This fire is at Ferriter's Quarter, Dingle.

Gorse fires are illegal from now until September 1st in order to protect wildlife.