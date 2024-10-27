Kerry features among winners of 15th Love Your Coast photography competition

An Taisce’s Clean Coasts programme has announced the winners of the 15th Love Your Coast photography competition.

Kerry’s coastline featured heavily in this year’s competition.

The competition attracted hundreds of amateur photographers from around Ireland, with a total prize fund of €5,000 for the winners.

Advertisement

William Murphy won the Photographer of the Year title for his photo “An Fear Marbh agus an Fear ag eitilt”, taken at Slea Head Drive on the Dingle Peninsula.

The photo features Inis Tuaisceart Island (also known as the Dead Man or Sleeping Giant) with a paraglider soaring in the evening sky above.

First place in the coastal landscape category to John Hooton with his photo “Fog on the 3 Sisters”, taken at Clogher Head

Advertisement

Third place coastal landscape category went to Krastyu Vasilev with “The Red House”, taken at Glanearagh .

Fourth place in the underwater category went to Anna Kellagher for “Nudibranch”, taken at Knights Town, Valentia Island.

Sixth place went to Richie O'Donnell for “Curious Squat Lobster”, taken at Douglas Head.

Advertisement

It began in 2010 to celebrate Ireland’s coastal beauty, and is supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Fáilte Ireland.