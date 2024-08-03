Advertisement
Love Your Coast Photography Competition calling on amateur photographers to enter competition for a chance to win €5,000

Aug 3, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Love Your Coast Photography Competition calling on amateur photographers to enter competition for a chance to win €5,000
The Love Your Coast Photography Competition is calling all amateur photographers around Ireland to enter their competition, before the 21st of August.

With the August Bank Holiday this weekend, they are encouraging everyone to explore the stunning Irish coast and capture its breathtaking beauty.

The competition invites photographers to submit their best shots in five categories: Coastal Landscape, Heritage on the Coast, Wildlife and the Coast, Underwater, and People and the Coast.

With a prize fund of €5000, this is an opportunity to showcase your talent and celebrate Ireland’s unique coastal scenes.

For more information on how to enter and to explore the competition categories, visit www.cleancoasts.org

 

