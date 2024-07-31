Kerry fashion designer announced as judge for Rose of Tralee International Festival

Kerry man and renowned fashion designer Don O’Neill has been announced as one of the judges for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The 64th festival will take place in Tralee from August 16th to 20th, with the national rose tour getting underway on August 11th.

Don O’Neill will join 1998 Rose of Tralee Luzveminda O’Sullivan, RTÉ’s Nuala Carey, and broadcaster and councillor Ollie Turner on this year’s judging panel.

The Ballyheigue man says he’s beyond excited to be judging this year’s event, adding he’s loved the festival for as long as he can remember.