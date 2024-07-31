Advertisement
Kerry fashion designer announced as judge for Rose of Tralee International Festival

Jul 31, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry fashion designer announced as judge for Rose of Tralee International Festival
2023 International Rose of Tralee is New York Rose Róisín Wiley Pictured with the Judging Panel for 2024 from Left: Don O’Neill international fashion designer to the stars, Nuala Carey of RTÉ Weather and National Lottery fame, Ollie Turner a Galway broadcaster who has been head of Sport with Galway Bay FM since 2000 and was recently elected as a local councillor in Co Galway and Luzveminda O’Sullivan Chair of the judging panel and the 1998 Rose of Tralee. Photo by Domnick Walsh
Kerry man and renowned fashion designer Don O’Neill has been announced as one of the judges for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The 64th festival will take place in Tralee from August 16th to 20th, with the national rose tour getting underway on August 11th.

Don O’Neill will join 1998 Rose of Tralee Luzveminda O’Sullivan, RTÉ’s Nuala Carey, and broadcaster and councillor Ollie Turner on this year’s judging panel.

The Ballyheigue man says he’s beyond excited to be judging this year’s event, adding he’s loved the festival for as long as he can remember.

