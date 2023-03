Well-known fashion designer Don O’Neill is moving back home to Kerry.

The Ballyheigue man has lived in New York for 30 years.

During that time, he designed gowns for and worked with some of the world’s most famous stars including Opera Winfrey, Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman.

In an interview in today’s Irish Independent, Don O’Neill says he and his husband Pascal are moving home, citing Ballyheigue as his “happy place”.