Advertisement
News

Kerry ETB launches universal design for learning

May 24, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ETB launches universal design for learning Kerry ETB launches universal design for learning
Minister for Education, Norma Foley officially launched the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) Research Project at Kerry College Clash Campus - pictured with Minister Foley are Grainne Ní Choirc , Paddy Walsh, Adam Wolinski and Brendan Bearss. Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry Education and Training Board (ETB) has launched a universal design for learning.

It’s Ireland’s first cross-sectoral collaboration between primary, post-primary, and further education with Trinity College School of Education.

It ensures increased access and participation, fosters improved learning outcomes, reduces stigma by acknowledging unique needs and enhances student engagement by tailoring learning experiences to individual preferences and interests.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley launched the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) Research Project at Kerry College Clash Campus.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, officially launched the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) Research Project at Kerry College Clash- pictured
Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus