Kerry ETB launches universal design for learning

Kerry Education and Training Board (ETB) has launched a universal design for learning.

It’s Ireland’s first cross-sectoral collaboration between primary, post-primary, and further education with Trinity College School of Education.

It ensures increased access and participation, fosters improved learning outcomes, reduces stigma by acknowledging unique needs and enhances student engagement by tailoring learning experiences to individual preferences and interests.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley launched the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) Research Project at Kerry College Clash Campus.