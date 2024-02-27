Advertisement
Kerry election conventions for Fine Gael and Labour

Feb 27, 2024 13:24 By radiokerrynews
Kerry election conventions are taking place shortly with Fine Gael and Labour  holding meetings to select local election candidates.

On March 7th, Fine Gael will hold its convention for the Killarney Local Electoral Area.

Three members so far – all Killarney businessmen – have expressed interest in running.

Two of these are members of the Bangladeshi community.

Dermot Healy, Kamaruzzaman Abdul Kafir, and Iqbal Mahmud have declared their interest in representing Fine Gael in the Killarney area in this summer’s county council elections.

All three are involved in business and Mr Mahmud is also president of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Killarney.

He and Kamaruzzaman Abdul Kafir are also members of the Bangladeshi community.

Fine Gael’s regional organiser Ian Dinan says more people may put forward their names for the convention which will be held in the International Hotel, Killarney.

He says it will be decided on March 7th how many candidates the party will run in the Killarney Local Electoral Area.

Labour will hold its conventions for the Tralee and Killarney Local Electoral Areas on March 14th in the Brandon Hotel.

Cllr Terry O’Brien will run again as a candidate in the Tralee area alongside Ben Slimm, who ran for the party five years ago.

Labour will have one candidate for the Killarney area; Cllr Marie Moloney has confirmed she’s running again.

