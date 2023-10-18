Advertisement
Labour Party selects candidate to contest local election in Corca Dhuibhne LEA

Oct 18, 2023 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Labour Party selects candidate to contest local election in Corca Dhuibhne LEA
The Labour Party has selected a candidate to contest the local election in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area.

Mike Kennedy, who is an auctioneer based in Dingle, was selected at last night’s convention in Dingle Benners Hotel.

Mr Kennedy says his priorities include having social and affordable housing locally as well as the need for better transport infrastructure.

He says he’ll also be focusing on health and having the West Kerry Community Hospital operating at full capacity and says attracting industry to the area and creating jobs will also be among his main focuses.

