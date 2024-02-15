Fine Gael add second candidate to contest this summers local elections in Tralee

Fine Gael has added a second candidate to contest this summer's local elections in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Angie Baily has been to selected to run in the LEA, following a party convention in recent weeks.

In September, the Ballymac native was chosen by the party to run in the Castleisland LEA, however, Ms Baily maintained it made more sense for her to run in the Tralee area.

She has since been confirmed as the second Fine Gael candidate to contest for a seat in the area, alongside Sinéad Donnelly.

Radio Kerry understands this means that Cllr Bobby O'Connell will be the sole Fine Gael candidate contesting the Castleisland Local Electoral Area.