News

Fine Gael add second candidate to contest this summers local elections in Tralee

Feb 15, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael has added a second candidate to contest this summer's local elections in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Angie Baily has been to selected to run in the LEA, following a party convention in recent weeks.

Fine Gael local election candidate Angie Baily

 

In September, the Ballymac native was chosen by the party to run in the Castleisland LEA, however, Ms Baily maintained it made more sense for her to run in the Tralee area.

She has since been confirmed as the second Fine Gael candidate to contest for a seat in the area, alongside Sinéad Donnelly.

Radio Kerry understands this means that Cllr Bobby O'Connell will be the sole Fine Gael candidate contesting the Castleisland Local Electoral Area.

