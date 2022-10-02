Kerry Diocesan Youth Services shortlisted for national fund

Kerry Diocesan Youth Services has been shortlisted for a national award.

It’s nominated in the Coca-Cola Thank You fund, which aims to support local groups helping young people be more active in their communities.

KDYS is seeking funding for a safe and supportive space for young members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

They also have a chance to win €5,000 in the People’s Choice awards, which the public can vote on.

For details on the 22 shortlisted applicants and to vote for People’s Choice Award click here