Advertisement
News

Kerry Diocesan Youth Services shortlisted for national fund

Oct 2, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Diocesan Youth Services shortlisted for national fund Kerry Diocesan Youth Services shortlisted for national fund
Share this article

Kerry Diocesan Youth Services has been shortlisted for a national award.

It’s nominated in the Coca-Cola Thank You fund, which aims to support local groups helping young people be more active in their communities.

KDYS is seeking funding for a safe and supportive space for young members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Advertisement

They also have a chance to win €5,000 in the People’s Choice awards, which the public can vote on.

For more information, including how to vote, see the Radio Kerry website.

For details on the 22 shortlisted applicants and to vote for People’s Choice Award click here

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus