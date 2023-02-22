Advertisement
Kerry dairy business says new Bank of Ireland partnership will help milk suppliers

Feb 22, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC
Kerry’s dairy business says a new partnership with Bank of Ireland will fund improvements for its milk suppliers.

Kerry Dairy Ireland’s partnership will develop a new, sustainability-linked loan with discounted rates and flexible options for farmers who are part of the Evolve dairy sustainability programme.

The company says these loans can allow farmers to implement sustainable farming practices, enhancing animal health, and welfare and productivity.

Eligible applicants must provide a plan outlining the measures they’ll implement on their farms, and the farmers must remain committed to the Evolve programme throughout the loan’s duration.

 

 

