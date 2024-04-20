Advertisement
Kerry County Councillor says Re-turn machines are not accessible for all 

Apr 20, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Councillor says Re-turn machines are not accessible for all 
Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry County Councillor has accused the Government of once again forgetting about people with disabilities.

Marie Moloney claims the Government and the DRS trading gave no consideration to people with disabilities when designing the machines for the Re-turn scheme.

Cllr. Moloney says the slot for inserting the bottles and cans is too high and out of reach of wheelchair users.

She adds that the lack of braille markings on the machines means people with impaired vision also have difficulties operating them.

Cllr. Moloney says many people with disabilities live independent lives and should not be forced to ask for help at these machines.

 

