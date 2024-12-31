A Kerry county councillor has called on the incoming national government to stop the use of Shannon Airport by the US military.

Fine Gael councillor Tommy Griffin from Castlemaine says the practice undermines Irish neutrality.

Councillor Tommy Griffin tabled the motion at the recent full Kerry County Council meeting following the passing on the Occupied Territories Bill by the council in October.

Advertisement

He alleged 220,000 US troops have passed through Shannon Airport in the past three and a half years, en route to Bahrain and Kuwait.

Cllr Griffin claimed "we all know the crimes being committed by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon", and alleged we have no way of knowing if the US is sending weaponry to Israel via Shannon.

The motion was seconded by Sinn Fein's Cllr Robert Brosnan from Lios Póil.

Advertisement

Israel has consistently rejected accusations of wrongdoing in Gaza.

HEAD: Kerry county councillor calls for end to use of Shannon Airport by US military

TAGS: Kerry County Council, Shannon Airport, US military, Fine Gael, Councillor Tommy Griffin, Cllr Tommy Griffin, Castlemaine, Irish neutrality, Occupied Terrorieries Bill, Bahrain, Kuwait, Gaza, Lebanon, Israel, Sinn Fein, Councillor Robert Brosnan, Cllr Robert BrosnanLios Póil

Advertisement

IMAGE: Tommy Griffin}