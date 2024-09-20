Advertisement
Councillor Tommy Griffin will not contest Fine Gael's general election selection convention

Sep 20, 2024 09:32 By radiokerrynews
Tommy Griffin, Local Election Candidate (FG), Corca Dhuibhne Electoral Area.
Councillor Tommy Griffin has said he will not contest Fine Gael's upcoming general election selection convention.

In a statement to Radio Kerry news, the Corca Dhuibhne representative says "now is not the right time" for him or his family.

He was nominated by members of Fine Gael in Kerry last week and says he has given the matter deep consideration,

Councillor Tommy Griffin says he intends to put his full efforts into his role as county councillor for the Corca Dhuibne Local Electoral Area.

He has wished the other candidates standing in the Fine Gael selection convention this Sunday (22nd September) in (the Heights Hotel) Killarney every success.

In his statement, Cllr Griffin said he wished "to sincerely thank the Fine Gael members and the countless number of people from all over Kerry who contacted [him] in recent weeks pledging their support for [him] to run for Dáil Éireann", adding "it is an honour to be considered suitable as a candidate by so many people".

