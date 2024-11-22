Kerry County Council urging public to prepare for hazardous conditions as Storm Bert hits

Kerry County Council is appealing to people to prepare for hazardous conditions and not to travel unless it’s absolutely necessary during Storm Bert.

The storm will make landfall overnight and Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for Kerry.

A status yellow alert for wind and rain is in place for the entire country from 10 o’clock tonight until midday tomorrow.

That’ll be upgraded to an orange level rainfall warning in Kerry from midnight until 10am tomorrow - bringing possible flooding, very difficult travelling conditions and fallen trees.

Road safety officer with Kerry County Council, Declan Keogh says everyone needs to take responsibility for themselves when travelling.

He says people should look at the route they intend to travel and delay it if possible to ensure the council can clear any debris: