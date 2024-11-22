Kerry braces for Storm Bert as icy conditions persist on county's roads

A status orange weather warning has been issued for Kerry as Storm Bert makes landfall this weekend.

The warning comes as many roads continue to have dangerous driving conditions this morning, due to snow and ice.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place until midday.

Advertisement

Gardaí are urging motorists to take care on the roads this morning, as there are some icy conditions on a number of roads around the county.

There are icy patches in parts of Kenmare tis morning, while Brennan’s Glen outside Killarney is also being reported to have poor conditions, as are parts of the greater Castleisland area including Knocknagoshel and Brosna.

Gardaí in Kerry are urging people to drive with care and prepare for slippy conditions on all roads throughout the county.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says the N22 Killarney to Tralee is generally good, there are some slippery patches on the N22 between Kenmare Road and Lissivigeen so they are asking people to proceed with caution. The council says the N21 main Limerick road and N23 Farranfore are in good condition, while the N70 Tralee to Castlemaine is good but nearby Farmers Cross to Quills Cross is poor. The Connor Pass and the L2032 Knocknaboul to Cordal remain closed.

N69 Tralee to Listowel is generally good but there are some slippery surfaces on the Listowel bypass following recent hail; this road is being treated again this morning. Meanwhile, Molls Gap and Killarney to Kenmare is passable with care but the council is advising people to use the N22 instead as it's a better route.

Just as the cold weather spell comes to and end, two other warnings have been issued for the county.

Advertisement

A status yellow rainfall warning comes in effect at 10pm and runs until midday tomorrow; that’ll be upgraded to an orange alert in Kerry from midnight until 10am tomorrow as Storm Bert makes landfall.

Met Éireann is warning of surface flooding, river flooding and very difficult traveling conditions.