Kerry County Council to write to Housing Minister outlining concerns to Tenant Purchase Scheme changes

Kerry County Council is to write to the Minister for Housing to outline its concerns regarding changes to the Tenant Purchase Scheme.

Council tenants who qualify for this scheme can buy their homes at a discounted rate from the local authority.

The period of time tenants will be required to be in receipt of social housing support, to be considered eligible under the scheme, has been increased from one to ten years.

Advertisement

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae and Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill both raised the issue at the recent Kerry County Council meeting, calling for the changes to be reversed.

Cllr Michael Cahill says these changes to the Tenant Purchase Scheme will automatically disqualify a large percentage of council tenants in Kerry.

He says he’s very disappointed, adding it’s an outrageous decision that must be reversed immediately.

Advertisement

Cllr Cahill wants the Department of Housing and Local Government to immediately review the changes and wants a deputation to urgently meet with the Minister for Housing and Local Government, Darragh O Brien.

He also called for a very strong case to be made for tenants with a disability.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae is calling for the change in time restriction to be removed.

Advertisement

She says the increase from one to ten years is a very dramatic increase, she says it’s going to have a knock-on impact and wants to know why it was increased so much.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council Martin O’Donoghue says a submission was made to the process reflecting the council’s views that the 12-month period was too short, but he’s happy to write to the Minister for Housing to outline the 10-year period is too long.

It was agreed the council would write to the Minister.

Advertisement

Mr O’Donoghue also says he understand primary legislation regarding disability grounds is also under active consideration by the department.