Kerry County Council to host road safety conference for older drivers

Oct 3, 2024 17:48 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council and Age Friendly Kerry are to host a road safety conference for older drivers.

It'll be held on Tuesday next, the 8th of October, at the Rose Hotel in Tralee, from 10.30am to 2pm.

The conference is being organised by Kerry County Council, and the local authority’s Road Safety Officer, Declan Keogh.

A number of exhibitors will also be on hand to provide information and advice to older drivers.

Mr Keogh says the idea is to assess the needs of older drivers and ensure they continue driving for as long as they can:

Web only: Those interested in attending must register for their free ticket through EventBrite.ie.

