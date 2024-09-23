Munster Technological University to host Service Park for The Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Rally

Munster Technological University (MTU) is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming The Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Rally by hosting the event's service park.

This new collaboration between MTU and the Kerry Motor Club marks a significant milestone for both organisations.

The state-of-the-art facility at the edge of Tralee town, hailed by World Rally Championship observers as a world-class venue, will provide ample hardstanding space for a large number of service trucks and spectator parking.

With Tralee serving as the hub of activity that weekend, The Rose Hotel will also function as the event headquarters and parc ferme, located on its grounds.

Kelliher's Toyota will continue its role as the scrutiny venue, a tradition established during the 2022 event and reflecting a longstanding partnership between Kerry Motor Club and Kerry’s Toyota dealership.

The announcement of the service park at MTU is part of the broader changes introduced by the Kerry Motor Club for this year's Kerry Winter Rally.

For the first time in its 43-year history, the popular end-of-season event will move from its longtime home at Banna Beach Resort to The Rose Hotel in Tralee.

The transition marks a new chapter for the rally, which has become affectionately known as the Banna Rally due to its longstanding association with the resort.

Sean Hegarty, Clerk of the Course, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership and the preparations underway for the November 3 event.

"The route safety survey has been completed, and entries will open before the end of September," he said. "Given the rally's status as a counting round for three championships, we anticipate a capacity entry of over 150 cars."

The rally is the final round of three championships, The Top Part West Coast Rally Championship, the Ace Signs Southern 4 Rally Championship and the Moriarty’s Central Car Sales Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship.