News

Kerry County Council seeks input from youth

Sep 24, 2023 17:34 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is looking to gain insight from young people.

Educators are being called on to express interest in electing their school or youth-group to participate in this project.

The council want young people, up 24 years old, to play an active role in the development of concepts as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2024.

This will be in the form of a one hour workshop with a creative practitioner.

Queries and Submissions can be made by email to the Arts Office at [email protected] before 5pm 4th October 2023.

Submissions should include the below details:

Age group of the young people who could take part

Size of the group/class that would avail

Location of group/class within Kerry

Contact details for the co-ordinator in the setting

