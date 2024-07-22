Kerry County Council seeking to appoint chairperson for local community safety partnership

Kerry County Council is looking to appoint a chairperson for the new local community safety partnership.

This new group will bring all the relevant state services and the community together at local authority level.

It would be made up of residents, Gardaí, the HSE, councillors and community groups.

It’s expected that it’ll build on the work done by the Joint Policing Committees which are to be dissolved.

Kerry County Council is seeking expressions of interest for the chairperson role.

Expressions of interest should be submitted by email to [email protected].

An expression of interest should include:

A cover letter expressing interest and outlining suitability and relevant experience for the role;

A detailed CV.

Please ensure that Chair LCSP is referenced in the subject line of the email.

All applications will be acknowledged by email after the closing date has passed. Applicants who do not receive an acknowledgement within SEVEN DAYS of the closing date, should contact [email protected]

Closing Date

The closing date for receipt of applications is 5.00 pm on 16th August 2024.