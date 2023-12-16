Advertisement
Elected Kerry representatives to write to government to reconsider plans to dissolve Joint Policing Committees

Dec 16, 2023 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Elected Kerry representatives to write to government to reconsider plans to dissolve Joint Policing Committees
Elected representatives in Kerry will write to the government to re-evaluate plans to dissolve Joint Policing Committees (JPCs).

It follows a motion from Senator Mark Daly at the recent Kerry JPC meeting.

Speaking at the Kerry Joint Policing Meeting, Senator Mark Daly said the JPC structure is important to the county for issues of policing and keeping citizens safe.

He said the evaluation of the JPC process needs to be given to all public representatives.

Senator Daly called for Joint Policing Committees not to be abolished and instead a new remit to be applied.

JPC’s comprise of elected representatives, including councillors, TD’s and Senators; members of An Garda Síochána and community and public representatives.

A Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill which would see JPC resolved and replaced with non-elected model of community partnerships, has already passed through the Dáil.

However, talks on the legislation were adjourned in the Seanad recently following heated exchanges.

The motion to write to the government to re-evaluate plans to abolish JPC’s was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Mikey Sheehy.

