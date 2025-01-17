Kerry County Council puts historic Fenit property up for sale

Kerry County Council has put the former O’Sullivan’s Bar in Fenit on the market.

The long-derelict building was historically known as The Samphire Hotel, and was once part of the Hurley-Fuller estate.

Kerry County Council has hired McQuinn Property Services to bring the former O’Sullivan’s Bar onto the market.

The building is steeped in history in the Fenit community, and there were calls locally to turn it into a community centre, or some form of tourist information hub.

As part of its masterplan for the village, Kerry County Council constructed a new road in and out of the village through the field that used to lie behind the former pub.

The council has decided it no longer needs the property, and has put it for sale on the private market.

McQuinn Property Services says it has been vacant for a number of years and extensive refurbishment is required, but it has enormous potential that may suit a variety of potential buyers.

The price of the property, situated in the heart of the village, only available on application.

The total site is around 0.23 acres, and Eamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Property Services has told Radio Kerry it’s expected to make between €180-200,000, though it is a difficult site to put a price on.

Radio Kerry understands there is very strong interest in the property and a number of enquiries were made even within the first hour of it being put up for sale.