Council yet to decide what to do with derelict former pub in Fenit

Kerry County Council has yet to decide what it will do with the former O’Sullivan’s Bar in Fenit.

The derelict and vacant public house is currently owned by the council, and Tralee MD members last year voted to retain the structure as part of the village masterplan.

In response to Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris at the recent Tralee MD meeting, the council says no decision has yet been made in relation to the exact use of this structure.

Advertisement

It says a number of options are dependent on an assessment of the structural integrity and internal condition of the building.

Cllr Ferris told the meeting the building is very close to falling down, and the council needs to carry out emergency repair works before this happens.