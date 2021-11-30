Kerry County Council plans to spend over €177 million next year.

This information was revealed at a meeting on its budget aims for 2022.

The council proposes to spend €177,226,373 next year, an increase of 4.1% on 2021's projected spend. Of this, 43% - or €76 million - will go towards staff costs across all departments, however, some costs are recoupable.

The local authority says the impact of national pay agreements between government and unions have resulted in an increase in payroll costs for 2022. The council has 1,216 whole time equivalent staff members.

In terms of spending by category, road transport and safety works will account for €49 million, housing and building projects will receive over €37 million, while €20 million will be given to environmental services.

The projected sources of income include: state sector grants, which will be around €63 million; commercial rates will bring in €47.6 million; the local property tax will gather nearly €15 million; while income from Irish Water will be around €13 million.

A large number of councillors queried the possibility of getting a rates waiver due to COVID-19, an initiative which the government previously facilitated.

The council said that, currently, it's unknown if this will apply in 2022.

It added there will be no increase in commercial rates next year.