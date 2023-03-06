Advertisement
Kerry County Council issues warning ahead of temperature drop

Mar 6, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council issues warning ahead of temperature drop
Kerry County Council is advising people to drive with care and allow extra time for journeys tonight.

There could be some long icy stretches, as temperatures are expected to plummet across Kerry and the country.

A status yellow ice warning will come into effect from six o'clock this evening.

Met Eireann says there is also a chance of sleet or snow in some parts of the country.

Forecaster Brendan Creagh (PRON: CRAY) says there will be a significant drop in temperatures as well:

