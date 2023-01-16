Advertisement
Kerry County Council appeals for motorists to travel with care as new weather warning issued

Jan 16, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council appeals for motorists to travel with care as new weather warning issued
Kerry County Council is appealing for motorists to travel with care as wintery showers are forecast for the county.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice.

It’s valid from 4pm today until 12pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann's warning there’ll be icy stretches, leading to hazardous conditions - especially on untreated roads or paths.

Forecaster with Met Éireann Michelle Dillon, says although today will remain mostly dry, some sleet and snow is expected in the coming days:

