Kerry County Council and Gardaí urge cyclists and pedestrians to wear high-visibility clothing

Kerry County Council and Kerry Gardaí are highlighting the need for walkers and cyclists to wear high-visibility clothing as the Bank Holiday weekend approaches.

With the clocks going back this weekend, pedestrians and cyclists need to ensure that they wear bright colours, use reflective materials, and always be aware of their surroundings.

There has been a notable increase in the number of pedestrians using the roads without wearing any high visibility clothing such as a vest or an armband in recent years and this can cause significant danger to motorists as well as pedestrians and cyclists themselves.

From 2014 to 2023, 2,843 pedestrians were admitted to hospital as in-patients with injuries from road traffic collisions. A quarter of those hospitalised were aged 65 and over while 17% were aged 14 or less. These two age groups represent the most vulnerable road users.

Road Safety Officer with Kerry County Council, Declan Keogh said: “It is essential that pedestrians are visible to other road users and that they wear a high visibility vest or jacket for that purpose. They should also consider the location of where they intend to cross a road and whether that location is a safe place or not. There are several different types of crossings in towns and villages throughout the county which should be used by pedestrians to cross a road safely.”

“Wearing a high visibility vest provides maximum visibility in low-light and dark conditions and helps motorists see you sooner. Pedestrians should also pay more attention to their surroundings and the roads they are walking or crossing, and likewise, motorists also have a responsibility to ensure they are watching out for vulnerable road users,” he said.

Garda Inspector Gary Carroll of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Visibility is key to pedestrian and cyclists’ safety on our roads at night. Wear bright colours, use reflective materials, and always be aware of your surroundings. Our aim is to ensure everyone gets home safely."