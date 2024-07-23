Advertisement
Jul 23, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Dedicated Road Safety Officer begins work in Kerry
A dedicated Road Safety Officer (RSO) has begun working for Kerry County Council.

Declan Keogh has taken up the post based in Áras an Chontae.

Members of the last council had been very vocal on Kerry's need for an RSO.

Deputy Chief Executive Angela McAllen told the full council meeting that Mr Keogh's first priority will be to assess the council's Road Safety Action Plan and the government's Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030.

She said he will then work to ensure that all the relevant actions are implemented.

RSOs liase with community stakeholders and provide road safety education to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries.

They don't have the authority to deal with remedial or engineering works on public roads; these remain the responsibility of the council's road safety engineer, chief technician and area engineers.

