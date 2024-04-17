Kerry County Council management has assured councillors the recruitment of a Road Safety Officer "is moving at pace".

Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District councillor, Michael O'Shea, called on the council to hire a Road Safety Officer immediately to liaise with "all young students in the county."

Two people have lost their lives on Kerry roads so far this year - 63 nationwide.

Both the council's Adopted Budget and Adopted Road Safety Plan for this year included funds to recruit a Road Safety Officer.

Councillor Michael O'Shea asked what stage the hiring process had reached.Management said it would be unfair on the job applicants to comment specifically.

However, they sought to assure members at the monthly council meeting that filling the role "has been given priority".