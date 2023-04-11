Government party councillor calls for end to social housing

The number of social housing developments in Milltown is squeezing young couples and first-time buyers out of the area.

That’s the view of Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea, who’s from Milltown.

He will table a motion at tomorrow’s Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, calling for the council not to allow more social housing developments in Milltown.

Cllr O’Shea says the town has become overpopulated with social housing developments by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs), as this type of housing is more attractive for developers.

He says this means first-time buyers and young couples, who are approved for mortgages and want to live in Milltown, have no opportunities to buy privately in the area.

The Fianna Fáil councillor is also an auctioneer by profession, but he denies there is a conflict of interest in his call for increased private housing activity in the town.

He adds he parked his business hat, and is simply speaking for the good of the people in the community.

Cllr O’Shea says he’s not opposed to social housing developments by AHBs, but there has to be a balance for people who are above the income threshold for social housing.