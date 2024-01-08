Kerry County Council advise motorists to allow extra time for journeys

Kerry County Council is advising motorists to allow extra time for journeys this morning.

Dense fog and ice patches overnight have affected roads nationwide.

The council says salting of routes took place in Kerry overnight in line with the Winter Maintenance Plan.

It’s advising motorists to travel with care on all roads across the county.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann says frost, ice and fog are fairly widespread, with a cold-snap set to continue for the rest of this week and into next weekend.