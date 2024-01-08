Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council advise motorists to allow extra time for journeys

Jan 8, 2024 08:41 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council advise motorists to allow extra time for journeys
Share this article

Kerry County Council is advising motorists to allow extra time for journeys this morning.

Dense fog and ice patches overnight have affected roads nationwide.

The council says salting of routes took place in Kerry overnight in line with the Winter Maintenance Plan.

Advertisement

It’s advising motorists to travel with care on all roads across the county.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann says frost, ice and fog are fairly widespread, with a cold-snap set to continue for the rest of this week and into next weekend.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Calls for three councils to apply pressure to ensure Shannon Estuary is prioritised
Advertisement
Plans unveiled for 12-apartment development in Killarney
Public consultation continuing on plans for new greenway linking Tralee to Listowel
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Chris Kirk takes first PGA Tour title of 2024
O'Sullivan begins bid for eighth Masters title
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus