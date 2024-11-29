Advertisement
Kerry councillors to decide on new council CEO next Monday

Nov 29, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Councillors in Kerry will hold a meeting on Monday morning to decide on the county council’s new Chief Executive.

Current Chief Executive Martin O’Donoghue has been in the job on an interim basis since former CEO Moira Murrell departed the role in June.

Mr O’Donoghue told this week's budget meeting that the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has received a recommendation from the Public Appointments Service for the new Chief Executive.

It's understood that the PAS has recommended Fearghal Reidy, current Director of Services with Cork City Council, for the top job in Kerry.

The council’s Corporate Policy Group met earlier this week, and a private meeting with all 33 county councillors will take place on Monday at 10:30am.

Mr O’Donoghue said the councillors’ role in this is set out in statute and he will be outlining their duties and responsibilities at Monday’s meeting.

