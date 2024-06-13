Outgoing Kerry County Council CEO defends increase in Local Property Tax while at the helm

The outgoing CEO of Kerry County Council says her time at the helm was a challenging but rewarding experience.

Moira Murrell has served the full two terms permitted as Kerry Chief Executive.

After a total of 24 years of service on the council in this county, she is finishing today, and she will begin a new role as CEO of Cork County Council.

Speaking on Kerry Today, Moira Murrell defended the increase in the Local Property Tax during her time at the helm, adding it’ll always be a difficult decision to make.

However, she says 25% of the funding for some projects needs to be raised by the council to be able to carry out those works:

Meanwhile, the out-going CEO of Kerry County Council says the council supports local festivals across the county and will continue to do so.

She says a similar approach to Féile Thrá Lí, which ran during the Rose of Tralee International Festival last year, will be taken again this year.

Moira Murrell says it’s important that there’s also community involvement in local festivals throughout the county: