Local Property Tax in Kerry increases following heated council meeting

Kerry councillors have voted to increase the rate of Local Property Tax for the next two years.

Councillors have the power annually, to vary the base LPT rate for the following year or two years, by +/-15% or leave the rate unchanged; the rate for 2022 was 7.5% above the base rate.

A meeting to discuss next year’s rate took place on Monday, but the meeting was adjourned until this morning before a vote was taken, amid heated debate among several councillors.

A motion to increase Local Property Tax in Kerry to 10% above the base rate for the next two years was passed by 17 councillors to 13 this afternoon, with three councillors absent.

This morning’s meeting started where Monday’s left off, with Councillor Deirdre Ferris asked to suggest where cuts be made to council services, if her proposal of a reduction of 15% below the base rate was passed.

Cllr Ferris suggested the council make up any shortfall from Local Property Tax as part of her proposal, by collecting taxes on vacant and derelict sites.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea said these were sentences without any costings.

Independent councillor for Killarney Brendan Cronin accused some councillors in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of pomp, smugness and arrogance, and said they had not made any proposal yet.

Cllr O’Shea replied that the people calling for a reduction in LPT won’t fund anything, and if any services are cut, it should be in their Municipal Districts.

The meeting became heated again and councillors had to be asked several times to calm down, amid shouting and swearing across the chamber between some councillors.

Councillors in favour of an increase in Local Property Tax said the amount raised by the tax was much more important for the council than people getting back small amounts individually.

Councillors against any increase in the tax spoke of the challenges people are facing with rising bills, and that they couldn’t justify an increase to their constituents.

Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell said there is still a deficit in the budget of €13 million, and the Local Property Tax would only cushion the impact of inflation on the council’s finances.

Cllr Michael O’Shea’s motion of a 10% increase from the base rate was passed, with all 17 Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael councillors in favour, and all others present against.

It will mean anyone with a house valued under €200,000 will pay €99 in Local Property Tax for the next two years, an increase of €2.25 on this year.

Anyone with a house valued between €200,000 and €262,500 will pay €247.50 for the next two years, up €5.60 on this year.

And anyone with a house valued €262,500 and €350,000 will pay €346.50 each of the next two years, up €7.87 on this year.

Full results of vote on the motion to increase Local Property Tax to 10% above the base rate for the next two years:

Tom Barry (Sinn Féin) - Against

Robert Beasley (Sinn Féin) - Absent

Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil) - For

Patrick O'Connor Scarteen (Fine Gael) - For

Brendan Cronin (Independent) - Against

Charlie Farrelly (Independent) - Against

Deirdre Ferris (Sinn Féin) - Against

Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) - For

Brendán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) - For

Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) - For

Cathal Foley (Sinn Féin) - Against

Michael Foley (Fine Gael) - For

Donal Grady (Independent) - Against

Jackie Healy-Rae (Independent) - Against

Johnny Healy-Rae (Independent) - Against

Maura Healy -Rae (Independent) - Against

Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) - For

Mike Kennelly (Fine Gael) - For

Sam Locke (Independent) - Against

Dan McCarthy (Independent) - Against

Jimmy Moloney (Fianna Fáil) - Against

Marie Moloney (Labour) - Absent

Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) - For

Terry O'Brien (Labour) - Absent

Niall 'Botty' O'Callaghan (Independent) - Against

Bobby O'Connell (Fine Gael) - For

John O'Donoghue (Kerry Independent Alliance) - Against

Michael O'Shea (Fianna Fáil) - For

Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil) - For

Aoife Thornton (Fine Gael) - For

Johnnie Wall (Fianna Fáil) - For

John Francis Flynn, Cathaoirleach (Fianna Fáil) - For