News

Kerry councillors approve appointment of Fearghal Reidy as new council CEO

Dec 2, 2024 17:40 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillors approve appointment of Fearghal Reidy as new council CEO
Kerry county councillors have approved the appointment of Fearghal Reidy as the council’s new Chief Executive.

Mr Reidy was recommended for the role by the Public Appointments Service, and this recommendation went before the county councillors at a meeting this morning.

Former Chief Executive Moira Murrell, served ten years at the helm of the council before departing in June to become CEO in Cork County Council.

Mr Reidy will leave the job of Director of Services in Cork City Council to take the top job in Kerry, once the appointment is officially confirmed.

It’s understood following approval by Kerry county councillors this morning, contractual details will now have to be finalised.

