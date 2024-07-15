Applicants for new chief executive of Kerry County Council open

Applicants have until the 1st of August to apply for the role of the new chief executive of Kerry County Council.

After 24 years with the council, the last chief executive, Moira Murrell completed her two terms on the 13th June.

She has since begun as CEO of Cork County Council.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has now advertised for Ms Murrell's successor on PublicJobs.ie.

The advertisement says the most important part of the chief executive’s duties is maximising the county’s social, economic, cultural and physical development to the benefit of the people of Kerry.

The chief executive is responsible for the day-to-day management of the local authority.

Advertisement

This includes advising the elected members on keeping council policy in line with national policy and carrying out the decisions of the elected council.

publicjobs runs centralised recruitment services for government departments, agencies, local authorities, and appointment to state boards.

Kerry County Council says the successful candidates will a track record of senior management in a complex environment, including people, team and resource management.