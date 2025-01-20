Kerry councillor stands by view that Fine Gael shouldn’t enter Government but accepts party's decision

A Kerry County Councillor stands by his belief that Fine Gael should not enter Government but accepts his political party's decision.

On Friday, Cllr Bobby O'Connell said Fine Gael shouldn't go into coalition with Fianna Fáil and that the party needs time in opposition to rebuild.

The Castleisland councillor says he still believes that; he says there are 11 constituencies nationwide that has no Fine Gael seat, including in Kerry.

Advertisement

He met with outgoing Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris at the party's regional meeting to vote on the draft Programme for Government in Charleville yesterday:

Advertisement

Cllr Bobby O'Connell says it's vital for the party in Kerry that Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly wins a Seanad seat.

Fine Gael lost it’s Dáil seat in Kerry in November’s general election; it was the first general election since 1948 that no Fine Gael TD was returned to Dáil Éireann.

Cllr O’Connell says the party needs an Oireachtas representative from Kerry: