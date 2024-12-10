Advertisement
Cllr Mike Kennelly wins Seanad vote at Kerry Fine Gael convention

Dec 10, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Mike Kennelly wins Seanad vote at Kerry Fine Gael convention
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Listowel Councillor Mike Kennelly won a vote at a meeting of the Kerry branch of the party to run for Seanad Éireann last night.

 

Cllr Kennelly won in the vote of party members ahead of Cllr Michael Foley from Ballylongford and Flor McCarthy from Kenmare.

 

Fine Gael election candidate Billy O’Shea withdrew from the race before the vote was taken at the meeting in the Rose Hotel in Tralee.

Cllr Kennelly had 92 votes to 52 for Foley and 51 for McCarthy before winning on round two.

 

Cllr Kennelly is among a number of Kerry Cllrs  that are planning to contest the upcoming Seanad elections.

 

It’s understood several Fine Gael party members in Kerry have called for Billy O’Shea to be appointed to the Seanad by Fine Gael Leader Simon Harris.

